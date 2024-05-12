Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 285.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $611,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $297.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,654. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

