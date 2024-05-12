Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,200 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 780,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,937.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

BIOVF stock remained flat at $25.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $601.91 million during the quarter.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

