Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Sysco by 139.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,622 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.17. 1,793,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,751. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

