Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. 3,602,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.59. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

