Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. 2,414,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,328. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

