TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $159.78 million and approximately $22.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00054184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001028 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,256,070 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,837,453 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

