The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $21.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSCR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.