The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Reduced by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hershey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.78. 1,785,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,447. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $275.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

