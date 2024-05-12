The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 16.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,879,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $167.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

