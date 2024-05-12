The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TJX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.81. 2,906,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

