Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 815,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
