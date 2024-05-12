Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 815,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPZEF

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

About Topaz Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $16.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.