Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get Traeger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COOK

Traeger Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Traeger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Traeger by 11.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Traeger by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.