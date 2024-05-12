Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Trex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $87.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

