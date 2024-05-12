Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.00 million and $1.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,334.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.00707010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00100680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00013921 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15809628 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $973,880.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

