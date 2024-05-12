Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,256,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $799,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $247.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average is $237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.