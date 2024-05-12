US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.79 billion. US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.