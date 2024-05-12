USA Financial Formulas Acquires 2,358 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 182.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 656,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,362. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

