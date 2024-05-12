USA Financial Formulas Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Pentair were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Pentair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after buying an additional 98,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,164,000 after buying an additional 79,585 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.32. 773,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

