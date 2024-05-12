USA Financial Formulas Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

USA Financial Formulas increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3,435.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. 8,021,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,431,723. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.