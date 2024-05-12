USA Financial Formulas Buys 1,504 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Graco were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Graco Trading Up 0.3 %

GGG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

