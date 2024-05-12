USA Financial Formulas Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6,790.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.6 %

TTEK stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $213.73. 231,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.66. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.