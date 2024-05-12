USA Financial Formulas Has $106,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Nordson were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

NDSN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.89. 364,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.69. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.