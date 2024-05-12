USA Financial Formulas Has $436,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24,433.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,867. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.01. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

