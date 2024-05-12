USA Financial Formulas Invests $108,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 194.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 49,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $440.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

