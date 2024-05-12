USA Financial Formulas Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $72,727,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $12.56 on Friday, hitting $861.99. The company had a trading volume of 222,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $876.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $772.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.00.

View Our Latest Report on DECK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,479 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.