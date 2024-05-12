USA Financial Formulas Purchases 10,609 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 66,306.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 840,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 111,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.1 %

KDP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 5,299,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

