USA Financial Formulas Purchases 4,848 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4,006.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Flower City Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 861,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.