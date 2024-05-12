USA Financial Formulas Purchases New Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. 447,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $8,244,976 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

