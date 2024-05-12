USA Financial Formulas Raises Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6,423.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,806,000 after acquiring an additional 252,456 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,986,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,389,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 946,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

