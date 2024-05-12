USA Financial Formulas Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

MDLZ stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

