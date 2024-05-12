USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. 780,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $80.07 and a 12 month high of $144.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

