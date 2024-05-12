VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stake Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,714 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

