Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,339,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.19. 392,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,947. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.42.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

