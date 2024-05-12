Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $386,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.57. 206,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

