Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 211,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,856. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

