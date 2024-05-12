Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.74. The stock had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average is $230.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

