Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Reduced by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. 5,649,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.