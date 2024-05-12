Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.83 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.