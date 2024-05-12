Wanchain Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,960,443 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

