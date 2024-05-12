Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,573 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $222,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,894,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.89. 14,428,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,218,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.