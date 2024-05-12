Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.07.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.