Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $16.97 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for about $3,035.82 or 0.04947077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,029,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,029,572.38386782. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,035.55704909 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $18,083,140.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

