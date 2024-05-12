YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.490-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 3,323,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.26. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

