Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Zoetis worth $348,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.04. 2,010,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

