Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Accuray worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 708,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,053 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of ARAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 717,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,793. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.48. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

