Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $60.10. 469,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

