Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $197.33 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.