Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

AROC traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $19.84. 1,156,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. Archrock has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Archrock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

