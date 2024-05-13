Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Shares Down 0.2%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 9.49%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

