Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 165,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,182 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ashland by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,864,000 after acquiring an additional 149,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

